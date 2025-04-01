Christie's Shanghai Art Space previews city evening sale, HK Asia Art Week auction items
Christie's Shanghai 20th & 21st Century Evening Sale and a curated selection of highlights from The Henderson Asia Pacific Headquarters' Hong Kong Asia Art Week auctions are being previewed at Christie's Shanghai Art Space from April 1 to 3.
This curated 20th & 21st Century Evening Sale boasts a stellar lineup of modern and contemporary masterpieces that bridge Eastern and Western traditions.
The Shanghai Evening Sale includes Zao Wou-Ki's rare "Oracle Bone" period masterpiece, "Zitterlein" – a vibrant and rhythmically liberated work that epitomizes the pinnacle of his iconic "Oracle Bone" period.
Another spotlight of the preview is the daunting and largest oil-on-canvas work to date created by renowned Chinese female artist Chen Ke, titled "Yesterday's Me, Tomorrow's You."
The preview also showcases a cluster of ink-wash paintings, calligraphy and porcelain that will go under the hammer at the Christie's Spring Auction during the Asian Art Week at The Henderson, Christie's Asia Pacific Headquarters in Hong Kong, from April 30 to May 2.
The spotlights include "Poems in Running Script" written by Emperor Qianlong (1711-1799) and calligraphy written by Emperor Xuantong (1906-1967).
Three blue-and white porcelain vases that will be auctioned in Hong Kong are also on show at the Shanghai preview. The masterpieces represent the finest imperial craftsmanship of the Yongle (1403-1424), Yongzheng (1723-1735), and Qianlong (1711-1799) eras.
Preview
Date: 10am-1pm, from April 2 to 3
Venue: Christie's Shanghai Art Space
Address: 4/F, Zhongshan Rd E1 中山东一路4楼
Reserve via WeChat mini program 佳士得拍卖 Christies