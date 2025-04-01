Christie's Shanghai Art Space previews city evening sale, HK Asia Art Week auction items

Christie's Shanghai 20th & 21st Century Evening Sale and a curated selection of highlights from The Henderson Asia Pacific Headquarters' Hong Kong Asia Art Week auctions are being previewed at Christie's Shanghai Art Space from April 1 to 3.

This curated 20th & 21st Century Evening Sale boasts a stellar lineup of modern and contemporary masterpieces that bridge Eastern and Western traditions.

The Shanghai Evening Sale includes Zao Wou-Ki's rare "Oracle Bone" period masterpiece, "Zitterlein" – a vibrant and rhythmically liberated work that epitomizes the pinnacle of his iconic "Oracle Bone" period.

Another spotlight of the preview is the daunting and largest oil-on-canvas work to date created by renowned Chinese female artist Chen Ke, titled "Yesterday's Me, Tomorrow's You."