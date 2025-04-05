Backstage at Shanghai Fashion Week AW25: Karen Chan's Sparkle Collection

Arina Yakupova went to Shanghai Fashion Week AW25 as Hong Kong-based designer Karen Chan presented her dazzling collection, Sparkle. Step backstage for an exclusive look at the final preparations--elegant qipaos, intricate hairstyles, and the fusion of tradition with modern fashion. In this interview, Chan shares her vision of empowering women through style, blending heritage craftsmanship with contemporary flair. Who is the 'Super Lady' of Sparkle? Watch to find out!