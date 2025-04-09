|   
Feature / Art & Culture

Two cultures, one stage, seventeen surprises

  19:25 UTC+8, 2025-04-09       0
The seventh "Shanghai Spring" International Accordion Culture and Arts Week was held between March 31 and April 7 in Changning District.
﻿ Arina Yakupova
﻿ Jiang Xiaowei
Arina Yakupova Jiang Xiaowei
The accordion isn’t the trendiest instrument — but on this stage in Shanghai, it took the lead.The seventh "Shanghai Spring" International Accordion Culture and Arts Week was held between March 31 and April 7 in Changning District.

Arina watched one of the performances on April 5, featuring seventeen pieces ranging from classical to pop, played by musicians from China, Italy, Russia, and beyond. The concert was about much more than just sound. It was about exchange—finding rhythm between different cultures. One moment, the Italian accordion; the next, the unexpected melody of the Chinese suona. Watch this video to learn more about the concert.

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Arina Yakupova, Ow Jackie.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
