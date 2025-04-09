New center celebrates legacy of Chinese abstract artist

The Zao Wou-Ki Foundation and the China Academy of Art jointly launched the Zao Wou-Ki Research Center in Hangzhou on April 9. The center, housed within the China Academy of Art's art museum, will spearhead global research, exhibitions, publications and artistic events honoring Zao's legacy.

Zao Wou-Ki (1920-2013) is one of China's best-known contemporary abstract oil painters. He studied painting at the CAA in the 1930s and returned to teach there in the 1940s.

Since 2023, over 200 of Zao's works have been displayed at the CAA's art museum, showcasing his art styles and achievements in oil, ink-wash, watercolor, woodblock printing and porcelain. The exhibition attracted nearly 250,000 people in five months.

In the last two years, Françoise Marquet-Zao, Zao's wife and president of the Zao Wou-Ki Foundation, and Yann Hendgen, the foundation's art director, have donated 212 works of Zao to the CAA, including 10 oil paintings, 174 woodblock paintings and 28 ceramic works, demonstrating Zao's versatility across mediums.