Epic of King Gesar: reviving a millennia-old tale of unity

The United Nations has officially designated 44 Chinese traditions as world cultural heritage. This series examines how each of them defines what it means to be Chinese.

On a summer afternoon in Bairin Right Banner of north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, 61-year-old Aotegenhua strums a tovshuur (Mongolian lute), her voice rising and falling like the flowing Xar Moron River nearby.

She sings of Gesar, the mythic warrior-king who vanquished demons and united fractious tribes. Around her, children mimic her gestures, learning a story that has bound their ancestors together for more than 1,000 years.

The scene, part of a weekend intangible cultural heritage class, embodies the living legacy of the Gesar epic tradition. It is a 2009 UNESCO-listed oral tradition shared by Tibetan, Mongolian, Tu and some other ethnic groups in west and north China.

Spanning over 1 million poetic lines across 120 volumes, Gesar is the world’s longest living epic. Its earliest written copy dates back to the 14th century, but its roots extend even further.

It originated from the nomadic cultures of the Tibetan Plateau and Mongolian steppes. The epic spread beyond China, resonating in Mongolia, Russia and South Asia.

“Gesar is not just a story. It’s a mirror of our shared history,” said professor Sechin Menghe, a leading Gesar scholar at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

“It reflects how diverse ethnic groups coexisted, traded and forged alliances. The hero’s quest to ‘subdue demons’ symbolizes overcoming natural disasters and social strife,” he added.

Local traditions tie the epic to daily life. In some communities, elders sing portions of the saga at a child’s birth or during local festivals. The recitations help mark new beginnings and celebrate communal identity.

The epic also serves as an oral encyclopedia. Its verses include lessons on ethics, astronomy, traditional medicine and tribal history. Visual arts such as the thangka paintings and Tibetan operas also draw inspiration from the saga.