'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 105: 可以便宜吗 (ke yi pian yi ma‌‌‌‌)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

How do foreigners bargain while shopping in China? Ayoub from Morocco has a handy trick! Every time he goes shopping, he will use this magic Chinese phrase.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.