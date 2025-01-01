'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 105: 可以便宜吗 (ke yi pian yi ma)
20:31 UTC+8, 2025-04-23 0
How do foreigners bargain while shopping in China? Ayoub from Morocco has a handy trick! Every time he goes shopping, he will use this magic Chinese phrase.
Language is the road map of a culture.
In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.
Li Yi / SHINE
Source: SHINE
