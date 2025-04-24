|   
Feature / Art & Culture

HK composer Leung scores environment-themed piece for MISA

  18:08 UTC+8, 2025-04-24       0
The Shanghai Symphony Orchestra and Shanghai Botanical Garden have commissioned Hong Kong musician Elliot Leung to compose "Tree," a symphonic track for MISA's environmental theme.
Shot by Ma Yue. Edited by Ma Yue. Reported by Ma Yue. Subtitles by Ma Yue.

The Shanghai Symphony Orchestra and Shanghai Botanical Garden have teamed up and commissioned Hong Kong composer Elliot Leung to compose "Tree," a five-movement symphonic work that will have its world premiere during the 2025 Shanghai Music In The Summer Air Festival (MISA) in July.

This year's festival carries "environmental protection" as its theme.

"Some people might think it doesn't make much difference whether there's one more tree or one less in the world," Leung said.

"Yet the disappearance of entire forests often starts with the first tree being cut down. Through this composition, I hope to draw attention to the significance of every single tree."

HK composer Leung scores environment-themed piece for MISA
Ti Gong

Elliot Leung (right) takes part in tree planting at the Shanghai Botanical Garden.

Zhou Ping, the director of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, highlighted the ensemble's continuous exploration of innovative approaches to blend high art with people's daily lives and urban ethos.

This partnership with the botanical garden is an example of fresh, creative direction. Plans for the future include immersive performances by the orchestra in the botanical garden.

Meanwhile, the garden will incorporate more musical elements, enabling visitors to appreciate exotic flora while listening to soundtracks.

Editor: Ma Yue
﻿
