HK composer Leung scores environment-themed piece for MISA

The Shanghai Symphony Orchestra and Shanghai Botanical Garden have teamed up and commissioned Hong Kong composer Elliot Leung to compose "Tree," a five-movement symphonic work that will have its world premiere during the 2025 Shanghai Music In The Summer Air Festival (MISA) in July.

This year's festival carries "environmental protection" as its theme.

"Some people might think it doesn't make much difference whether there's one more tree or one less in the world," Leung said.

"Yet the disappearance of entire forests often starts with the first tree being cut down. Through this composition, I hope to draw attention to the significance of every single tree."