Hua'er: the blossoming folk songs of northwest China

The United Nations has officially designated 44 Chinese traditions as world cultural heritage. This series examines how each of them defines what it means to be Chinese.

Across the rugged mountains and grasslands of northwest China, Hua’er — a vibrant tradition — echoes through the valleys.

Recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 2009 as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the centuries-old folk song form unites diverse Chinese ethnic groups with its raw, poetic expressions of love, labor and life.

Hua’er, which means “flower” in Chinese as its lyrics liken women to flowers, remains a living testament to the region’s cultural resilience.

Originating as early as the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), Hua’er evolved from the daily lives of farmers, herders and travelers in northwest China’s Gansu and Qinghai provinces as well as the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

With verses often using natural imagery to convey emotions, scholars liken its lyrical structure to the “Book of Songs” — the oldest existing collection of Chinese poetry.

Divided into regional styles like Hehuang, Taomin and Liupanshan Hua’er, the songs are sung in local Chinese dialects but reflect influences from Tibetan, Hui, Mongolian and other ethnic musical traditions.