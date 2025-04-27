Is AI a friend or a threat to stage art creators?
In "The Whole Truth About Lies," German theater group Nico and the Navigators let technology and imagination collide, questioning AI's place on the modern stage.
For stage artists, a question hangs in the air: is AI a bold new muse or a silent rival?
At the Shanghai Concert Hall, Germany's music theater group, Nico and the Navigators, brought their AI-imbued work, "The Whole Truth About Lies," where technology danced with imagination, blurring the line between truth and fiction.
Yet, the artists were clear: AI is not a threat but a tool – a means to stretch the stage of possibility. At the heart of it all, they insist, art remains a profoundly human affair, born from creativity and interaction.
