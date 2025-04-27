Is AI a friend or a threat to stage art creators?

For stage artists, a question hangs in the air: is AI a bold new muse or a silent rival?

At the Shanghai Concert Hall, Germany's music theater group, Nico and the Navigators, brought their AI-imbued work, "The Whole Truth About Lies," where technology danced with imagination, blurring the line between truth and fiction.

Yet, the artists were clear: AI is not a threat but a tool – a means to stretch the stage of possibility. At the heart of it all, they insist, art remains a profoundly human affair, born from creativity and interaction.