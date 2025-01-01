'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 106: 酒逢知己千杯少 (Jiu Feng Zhi Ji Qian Bei Shao‌‌‌‌)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

As a sommelier at TANGHUI Restaurant, Dan Escoffier's favorite Chinese idiom has a connection with wine. Chinese people cherish tea while French people adore wine. The subtle reserve of tea and the bold exuberance of wine embody two distinct ways to savor life and interpret the world. Tea and wine are not incompatible: as the saying goes, "Good wine and friends make for great times," while "Sipping a cup of tea allows you to savor the depth of life."

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.