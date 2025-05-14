PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai explores the future of photography
The 10th PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai was held at the Shanghai Exhibition Center from May 8-11, highlighting the latest trends in contemporary photography.
The 10th PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai was held at the Shanghai Exhibition Center from May 8-11, highlighting the latest trends in contemporary photography. Have video and AI ended photography? Shanghai Daily engaged with photographers and photography enthusiasts to explore this question.
