'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 107: YYDS (Yong Yuan De Shen)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Originating from Chinese gaming streams, "YYDS" literally means "forever the god." This viral slang has become Gen Z's ultimate badge of praise, used as a cultural high-five celebrating everything awesome in China’s digital playground. It has almost become Angel's catchphrase,who is a Malaysian student studying at Shanghai University.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.