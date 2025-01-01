Launch of DG China in Shanghai hits the right note

Legendary classical label Deutsche Grammophon has announced the launch of DG China in Shanghai, and projects with cellist Wang Jian and the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra.

The new label has a mission to discover and support the next wave of Chinese classical talent, and to contribute to the broader appreciation of classical music in China.

It will sign and develop emerging musicians, making use of the Universal Music Group's global infrastructure from recording and repertoire development to international promotion and touring.

Pianists Lang Lang and Yuja Wang, as well as Shanghai Symphony Orchestra conductor Yu Long will serve as artistic advisers to DG China.