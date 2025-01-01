Launch of DG China in Shanghai hits the right note
Legendary classical label Deutsche Grammophon has announced the launch of DG China in Shanghai, and projects with cellist Wang Jian and the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra.
The new label has a mission to discover and support the next wave of Chinese classical talent, and to contribute to the broader appreciation of classical music in China.
It will sign and develop emerging musicians, making use of the Universal Music Group's global infrastructure from recording and repertoire development to international promotion and touring.
Pianists Lang Lang and Yuja Wang, as well as Shanghai Symphony Orchestra conductor Yu Long will serve as artistic advisers to DG China.
On May 23, DG China will release its first album "Bach: The Cello Suites" performed by cellist Wang Jian. In another project with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, DG China will record and globally release the complete Shostakovich Symphonies in 2029, commemorating the orchestra's 150th anniversary.
Meanwhile, Universal Music Greater China has launched the brand-new Blue Note Records China, marking a major expansion into China's burgeoning jazz music sector.
The new imprint will carry forward the spirit of its parent label while embracing a more locally engaged approach, building collaborative relationships with local jazz musicians, and helping bring Chinese jazz expression to broader international audiences.
The label's first signing is INNOUT, a young and avant-garde jazz duo composed of guitarist Xiao Jun and drummer An Yu, who are known for their pure improvisational performances.