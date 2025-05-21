Rooftop concerts infuse new vitality into shikumen alleys

The 66 shikumen buildings at The INLET in Shanghai's downtown Hongkou District are adorned with heart-shaped balloons and soft lighting. From this week through June 29, a total of 23 rooftop concerts will take place here, illuminating residents' early summer leisure time.

With a theme of "Love to Gather," the first concert was held on Tuesday, featuring love-inspired music, songs, and dance performances. According to organizers, most concerts will be scheduled on weekends, incorporating themes like cinema and summer solstice, with curated repertoires tailored to each concept.