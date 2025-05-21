﻿
|   
Feature / Art & Culture

Rooftop concerts infuse new vitality into shikumen alleys

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  15:46 UTC+8, 2025-05-21       0
A total of 23 rooftop concerts will be held at The INLET in Shanghai's downtown Hongkou District through next month.
Edited by Ma Yue.

The 66 shikumen buildings at The INLET in Shanghai's downtown Hongkou District are adorned with heart-shaped balloons and soft lighting. From this week through June 29, a total of 23 rooftop concerts will take place here, illuminating residents' early summer leisure time.

With a theme of "Love to Gather," the first concert was held on Tuesday, featuring love-inspired music, songs, and dance performances. According to organizers, most concerts will be scheduled on weekends, incorporating themes like cinema and summer solstice, with curated repertoires tailored to each concept.

Rooftop concerts infuse new vitality into <i>shikumen</i> alleys
Ti Gong

Visitors enjoy the rooftop concert at The INLET.

Performers will creatively utilize The INLET's blend of modern and nostalgic spaces, including rooftops of shikumen (Shanghai's traditional stone-gate) buildings, open plazas, and the sleek landscaped promenade of the nearby mall. Performers may suddenly appear beside visitors shopping or dining, seamlessly integrating art into urban life.

Beyond concerts, visitors can explore the "Love Is Rising" art exhibition, visit pet-friendly and gourmet markets, and participate in handcraft workshops throughout the venue.

If you go:

Dates: May 24, 25, 31; June 1, 2, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29

Time: 3pm-3:30pm/5pm-5:30pm

Venue: The INLET 今潮8弄

Address: Intersection of Sichuan Rd N and Wujin Rd 四川北路武进路口

Source: SHINE   Editor: Ma Yue
Hongkou
Special Reports
﻿
﻿
     