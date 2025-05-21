﻿
|   
Feature / Art & Culture

Moscow Conservatory pianists return in August

Ma Yue
  13:07 UTC+8, 2025-05-22
Russian pianists Andrey Pisarev and Pavel Nersessian will return to Shanghai this summer for a recital concert as part of the "Moscow Conservatory at SHOAC" series.
﻿ Ma Yue
Russian pianists Andrey Pisarev and Pavel Nersessian will return to Shanghai this summer for a recital concert that serves as part of this year's "Moscow Conservatory at SHOAC" series activity.

Jointly launched by the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory and the Shanghai Oriental Art Center (SHOAC), the project aims to improve cultural and artistic communication between Shanghai and Moscow and present Russian music to local music lovers.

A poster of the concert.

As the flagship major of the world's top music institution, Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory's Piano Department has played an essential role in the history of Russian piano instruction and performing art. Both Pisarev and Nersessian have been teaching at the institute for over 30 years.

They will together present a 160-minute piano recital on August 24. Nersessian will perform Schumann, Rachmaninoff, Satie and Ravel's works in the first half. After the break, Pisarev will perform Chopin's scherzos and Tchaikovsky's Grand Sonata.

Ti Gong

Andrey Pisarev and Pavel Nersessian will return to Shanghai in August.

Pisarev is celebrated for his nuanced and refined artistry, exquisitely revealing the layered textures of musical works. Nersessian distinguishes himself through dramatic flair and architectural command of grand-scale structures of compositions.

The duo also visited Shanghai last year and became instructors of a four-day piano master's camp, during which they deconstructed classic piano works, interpreted the Russian piano school's integration of European music traditions and Russian national culture, and assisted local students in improving their understanding of classic works and artistic quality.

Ti Gong

Andrey Pisarev and Pavel Nersessian give instructions during the piano master's camp last year.

The master's camp will continue this year from August 18 to 23, involving both domestic and international instructors like young Russian pianist Vladimir Vishnevsky and Russian-American pianist Misha Namirovsky. One-on-one coaching and open classes are available to piano learners above the age of 10. Those interested can follow the WeChat account "SHOAC_YIJIAO" for more information.

Performance info

Date: August 24, 2pm

Tickets: 180-480 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Road, Pudong New Area 浦东丁香路425号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Ma Yue
﻿
﻿
     