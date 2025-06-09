|   
Feature / Art & Culture

Singers in tune on a rousing return to Shanghai

Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:04 UTC+8, 2025-06-09
"Heart of Chorus" International Choral Competition makes its debut in Songjiang District, marking a return to the city after a four-year hiatus and attracting more than 160 choirs.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:04 UTC+8, 2025-06-09       0
Singers in tune on a rousing return to Shanghai
Ti Gong

Choral groups from all over the world were represented.

The 2025 "Heart of Chorus" International Choral Competition came to a rousing close last week in Shanghai's Songjiang District, marking the event's return to the city after a four-year hiatus – and its debut in Songjiang.

This year's edition set a new record, drawing more than 160 choral groups from China, South Africa, Russia, Sweden, Serbia, Israel, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, and beyond.

Singers in tune on a rousing return to Shanghai
Ti Gong

Folk performances were a feature of the event.

Crowning the competition, Sweden's Stockholm Chamber Choir claimed the top honor as Grand Champion. South Africa's Duduza Serenade Choir was named "Most Popular Choir," Hangzhou's Taqi Choir earned the title of "Most Promising Choir," and Russia's Symphony Choir from the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) won "Best Interpretation of a Chinese Work."

Beyond the performances, the weeklong event doubled as a hub for cultural exchanges and artistic growth. World-renowned choral masters, including Erwin Ortner, Timothy Sharp, Philip Lawson, and Alexander Polyakov, led workshops and conducted master classes. Discussions ranged from choral texture and vocal architecture to conducting artistry and talent cultivation.

These sessions offered a rare opportunity for East-West dialogue on the future of choral music, building bridges between traditions and paving the way for the next generation of global choral talent.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Songjiang
﻿
