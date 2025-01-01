Beyond the Score: A Master Class with Lior Shambadal

Inside the hall of the Shanghai Children's Palace, the atmosphere was focused but full of quiet anticipation. A group of students from Shanghai No. 3 High School for Girls were getting ready for an afternoon rehearsal.

They were playing for Maestro Lior Shambadal, the Israeli-born conductor best known for his tenure with the Berlin Symphony Orchestra. He was offering a master class that's about much more than technique.

The girls rehearsed works by Grieg and Tchaikovsky – two composers from different centuries, different countries. But here, their music became a shared language. The focus wasn't on perfecting every note. It was about listening, responding, and learning to speak through sound.