Feature / Art & Culture

Living archive of an ever-evolving identity

Li Qian
Li Qian
  13:36 UTC+8, 2025-06-10
For generations of Shanghainese, the Huangpu River holds the weight of memory, carrying with it the emotions and stories of a city that, like the river, never stops moving.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  13:36 UTC+8, 2025-06-10

5 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Local residents dance joyfully at the Chen Yi Square on the Bund.

    Lu Jie / Ti Gong

  • Runners cross the Huangpu River during the Shanghai Marathon. 

    Yang Huanmin / Ti Gong

  • The Yangpu riverside integrates industrial relics with modern vitality.

    Zheng Xianzhang / Ti Gong

  • Crowds gather at the West Bund to enjoy an open-air movie.

    Wang Rongjiang / Ti Gong

  • People take a leisurely ride on their bicycles along Pudong's Binjiang area in Shanghai. 

    Zhang Dianwen / Ti Gong

The Huangpu River has borne witness to Shanghai's transformation from a modest settlement to a global metropolis. Its waters have shaped not only the city's skyline but its very spirit, reflecting the openness and resilience that define Shanghai's unique culture.

For generations of Shanghainese, the river holds the weight of memory: the sounds of ferries crossing its waters, the quiet bustle of the docks and the skyline rising ever higher. Today, the river remains just as alive.

Along its banks – whether at the historic Bund, the modern Lujiazui or the scenic West Bund – people jog, linger and reflect. The rhythm of their footsteps on the promenade mirrors the steady flow of the Huangpu itself: constant, enduring, a silent thread connecting past to present.

More than just a river, it is a living archive of Shanghai's ever-evolving identity, carrying with it the emotions and stories of a city that, like the river, never stops moving.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Huangpu River
Lujiazui
Huangpu
