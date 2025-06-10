Iconic Huangpu River tells Shanghai's story

The Huangpu River is more than just a waterway; it is the very soul of Shanghai, as encapsulated by the proverb, "the Huangpu River contains half of Shanghai's history." Its story is intertwined with the rise, struggles and triumphs of the city, making it an essential thread in Shanghai's historical, geographical and modern-day fabric.

The Huangpu River draws water from Taihu Lake, Dianshan Lake and the water systems in Zhejiang Province. The largest river in the region, it spans around 113 kilometers and meanders through 10 Shanghai districts – Qingpu, Songjiang, Fengxian, Minhang, Xuhui, Huangpu, Hongkou, Yangpu, Baoshan and the Pudong New Area.

Shanghai emerged as an important port at the end of Song Dynasty (AD 960-1279). The establishment of Shanghai County in the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) further solidified its significance, with grain ships able to reach it directly. In the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), it transformed into a major trading port in the east. In the 1850s, the Port of Shanghai surpassed the Port of Guangzhou to become China's largest foreign trade port, with the Huangpu a vital link to the world.

After 1949, the area around the river became a crucial industrial belt. In the 1980s, efforts to upgrade port facilities led to the Port of Shanghai joining the ranks of the world's 100-million-ton ports. The 1990s marked a new chapter with the development and opening up of Pudong, as the city's development shifted from "along the river" to "across the river," with numerous bridges and tunnels constructed. However, industrialization took its toll on the river's environment.

In 2002, a development plan for both banks of the Huangpu River was initiated, kick-starting development and governance efforts in the 42.5-kilometer stretch from the Wusong estuary to Xupu Bridge. In 2021, the Shanghai government extended the construction scope to the 61-kilometer riverside area from the Second Minpu Bridge to the estuary, with a total area of around 201 square kilometers. The overall planning now encompasses the region from the Second Minpu Bridge to Dianshan Lake and the Taipu River basin, around 55 kilometers in length and covering about 300 square kilometers.

A remarkable transformation has taken place. With the goal of making Shanghai an international economic, financial and trade center, traditional industries along the river were removed.

Today, the Huangpu River has been reborn as a "lifestyle showcase belt" and "rosy development belt," a golden waterfront that symbolizes Shanghai's core competitiveness and stands as a world-class city landmark.

The Shanghai Local Chronicles Office has released the book "Shanghai Illustrated: Huangpu River," compiling years of visual and textual resources about the iconic river. With nearly 500 images and 60,000 words, it vividly shows the river's historical evolution. Inspired by the book, the "Surging Tides of the Huangpu River: History and Renewal" exhibition is being held in London today, part of the "Our Water Season 2 in London" series of cultural exchange events.