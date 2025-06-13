Masterpieces from the Musée d'Orsay arrive in Shanghai

The exhibition "Paths to Modernity: Masterpieces from the Musée d'Orsay, Paris" at the Museum of Art Pudong will open to the public from June 19.

Marking the Musée d'Orsay's largest exhibition in China to date and its exclusive global stop, this unprecedented showcase will feature over a hundred authentic masterpieces from the museum's collection – with many iconic works making their debut appearance in China.