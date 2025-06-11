Acupuncture and moxibustion: Ancient Chinese healing gains global appeal

Acupuncture and moxibustion have garnered not only the trust of millions in China, but also a growing number of patients worldwide.

Editor's note: The United Nations has officially designated 44 Chinese traditions as world cultural heritage. This series examines how each of them defines what it means to be Chinese.





Acupuncture and moxibustion may sound like ancient rituals or even painful procedures to the uninitiated. Yet these traditional Chinese medicine techniques have garnered not only the trust of millions in China, but also a growing number of patients worldwide. Even Hollywood A-listers have embraced the practice. Celebrities Kim Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow have shared photos featuring their faces dotted with acupuncture needles on social media.

Joe Chen, an actress from Taiwan, recently joined the trend, posting her own facial acupuncture photos on Chinese social media Weibo and Xiaohongshu, known in English as RedNote. Her post soon went viral. She praised the treatment as part of her wellness routine, crediting it for skin brightening, pore reduction and overall beauty enhancement.

Far from a celebrity trend, facial acupuncture, often touted as a "natural Botox," is a time-honored medical practice with deep roots in traditional Chinese medicine. "It significantly boosts collagen regeneration, leading to visible benefits like tighter, brighter skin and fewer wrinkles," Zhang Shuhan, associate chief physician at Yangzhou Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital, told the Yangtse Evening Post. Acupuncture and moxibustion together form a vital part of traditional Chinese medicine. The practices were inscribed in 2010 onto the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Imaginechina

Acupuncture has been the remedy for all types of ailments in China for thousands of years, long before modern medicine even came into existence. Acupuncture was first officially documented in the “Yellow Emperor’s Inner Canon,” the earliest text on traditional Chinese medicine theories and practices.

There are altogether 720 acupuncture points along the meridians and distributed around the meridian system in a human body, according to traditional Chinese medicine. Acupuncture is the practice of inserting needles into the superficial skin, subcutaneous tissue and muscles at different points to stimulate the flow of qi (vital life energy) and restore the balance between yin and yang, thus restoring physical and mental health. Acupuncture needles are carefully selected according to individual needs. Disease in traditional Chinese medicine is perceived as a disharmony of qi, which comprises yin and yang. When the flow of qi in one’s body is insufficient, unbalanced or interrupted, yin and yang become unbalanced, leading to illness.

Imaginechina

While acupuncture involves needles, moxibustion uses the heat generated by burning dried mugwort to warm these points on the body. Moxibustion comes in two primary forms — direct and indirect moxibustion. Direct moxibustion means placing moxa cones directly on the skin, and the indirect one suggests holding moxa sticks near the body to warm the area.

Traditional Chinese medicine looks at the human body as an interconnected system. A headache, for instance, might not be treated solely as a head issue, but as a sign of liver imbalance. Acupuncture attempts to restore harmony whilst moxibustion uses heat to boost circulation and drive out dampness.



Imaginechina

A history spanning millennia The idea of using needles and heat to treat illness dates back thousands of years. The "Yellow Emperor's Inner Canon," which was compiled more than 2,300 years ago, lays out much of the theoretical foundation that acupuncture still follows today. But the beginning of acupuncture may be even earlier, with evidence suggesting that early humans in the Neolithic age discovered that pressing or pricking certain areas of the body with sharp stones could relieve pain. These primitive tools evolved into bian stones, the precursors to modern acupuncture needles. By the Song Dynasty (960-1279), the famous physician Wang Weiyi had mapped out 354 acupuncture points and created life-sized bronze models engraved with meridian pathways and internal organs. The models became helpful teaching aids for the study of acupuncture.

Imaginechina