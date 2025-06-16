|   
Feature / Art & Culture

Chinese novel to be translated into Finnish

  22:24 UTC+8, 2025-06-16       0
Shan Feng's "From Guizhou of China to Rovaniemi of Finland" has received high praise and is hailed as "a poetic window for Finns to understand China."
Ti Gong

The Chinese and English versions of the novel.

A Chinese novel with China's Guizhou Province and Rovaniemi in Finland as its main settings will be translated into Finnish to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The Finnish version of "From Guizhou of China to Rovaniemi of Finland" is expected to debut in November, according to the Encyclopedia of China Publishing House Co, publisher of the Chinese novel.

The novel, by Guizhou writer Shan Feng, was first published in 2022. The story unfolds across Guizhou and Rovaniemi, where the protagonist Xi Su, a troubled Shanghai teenage girl, awakens to the power of life with wisdom and strength drawn from the nature. Following Xi Su's story, readers can experience the rich social and cultural landscapes of Guizhou and Rovaniemi, such as the karst wonders and the aurora. Through the collision of Eastern and Western cultures, the novel explores humanity's awe for nature and the pursuit of spiritual redemption.

The book received high praise from the Finnish Embassy in China and has been hailed as "a poetic window for Finns to understand China."

Last September, at the invitation of the Rovaniemi city government, Shan, as a "cultural goodwill ambassador," brought the treasures of Miao ethnic intangible cultural heritage in Guizhou to the Arctic Circle. The vivid Miao bird-patterned costumes and the aroma of Chinese tea enchanted the Nordic region, facilitating a profound cross-cultural dialogue.

During the same period, the first overseas "Shan Feng's Study" was established in the Arctic Circle. As a reading space, it serves as a cultural bond, spreading the warmth of Chinese culture to the far reaches of the world.

The idea of healing by nature in the novel also provoked discussions in Chinese and Nordic education sectors, thus becoming a bridge for educational exchanges between the two countries.

A digital English version was released last year.

Ti Gong

Chinese writer Shan Feng (left) and Finnish education expert Riitta Anneli Juusenaho (center) had a dialogue at the Shanghai Book Fair in 2023.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
