Curtain is raised for Belt and Road Film Week

Flagship program of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival turns a spotlight on cross-cultural storytelling and cinematic ties among Belt and Road Initiative countries.

The Belt and Road Film Week, a flagship program of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival, has begun, spotlighting cross-cultural storytelling and growing cinematic ties among Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries. Chinese stars Tang Yan, Huang Xiaoming, and Yu Shi were named promotional ambassadors at the opening ceremony on Wednesday at the Shanghai International Resort.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Several renowned film figures from BRI countries were honored as special guests, including Joanne Goh, chair of the Malaysia International Film Festival; Elisabeth O. Sjaastad, president of the Norwegian Filmmakers' Association; and Joao Dorminsky, executive director of Portugal's Fantasporto Film Festival. This year's event, themed "Travel with Films," features 15 films from BRI nations, including "Look at Me" (Georgia), "Lesson Learned" (Hungary), "Corina" (Mexico), "The Shore of Life" (China), and "The Reverse Side of the Medal" (Armenia).

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE