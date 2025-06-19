﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Feature / Art & Culture

Curtain is raised for Belt and Road Film Week

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:14 UTC+8, 2025-06-19       0
Flagship program of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival turns a spotlight on cross-cultural storytelling and cinematic ties among Belt and Road Initiative countries.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:14 UTC+8, 2025-06-19       0

The Belt and Road Film Week, a flagship program of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival, has begun, spotlighting cross-cultural storytelling and growing cinematic ties among Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries.

Chinese stars Tang Yan, Huang Xiaoming, and Yu Shi were named promotional ambassadors at the opening ceremony on Wednesday at the Shanghai International Resort.

Curtain is raised for Belt and Road Film Week
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Left to right: Huang Xiaoming, Tang Yan and Yu Shi are promotional ambassadors for this year's Belt and Road Film Week.

Several renowned film figures from BRI countries were honored as special guests, including Joanne Goh, chair of the Malaysia International Film Festival; Elisabeth O. Sjaastad, president of the Norwegian Filmmakers' Association; and Joao Dorminsky, executive director of Portugal's Fantasporto Film Festival.

This year's event, themed "Travel with Films," features 15 films from BRI nations, including "Look at Me" (Georgia), "Lesson Learned" (Hungary), "Corina" (Mexico), "The Shore of Life" (China), and "The Reverse Side of the Medal" (Armenia).

Curtain is raised for Belt and Road Film Week
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

International guests attended the opening ceremony.

In addition to screenings, the event includes industry roundtables, cultural tours, and a Belt and Road-themed lifestyle market.

Since its launch in 2018, the Film Week has showcased 129 films from across BRI countries and helped 54 Chinese films reach an international audience through a growing festival alliance that now spans 55 institutions in 48 countries.

The event is also driving industry development in its host location. More than 180 film, media, and creative enterprises have established a presence at the Shanghai International Resort, reinforcing its role as an emerging hub for global cultural collaboration.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai
Huang Xiaoming
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     