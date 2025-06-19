Curtain is raised for Belt and Road Film Week
The Belt and Road Film Week, a flagship program of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival, has begun, spotlighting cross-cultural storytelling and growing cinematic ties among Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries.
Chinese stars Tang Yan, Huang Xiaoming, and Yu Shi were named promotional ambassadors at the opening ceremony on Wednesday at the Shanghai International Resort.
Several renowned film figures from BRI countries were honored as special guests, including Joanne Goh, chair of the Malaysia International Film Festival; Elisabeth O. Sjaastad, president of the Norwegian Filmmakers' Association; and Joao Dorminsky, executive director of Portugal's Fantasporto Film Festival.
This year's event, themed "Travel with Films," features 15 films from BRI nations, including "Look at Me" (Georgia), "Lesson Learned" (Hungary), "Corina" (Mexico), "The Shore of Life" (China), and "The Reverse Side of the Medal" (Armenia).
In addition to screenings, the event includes industry roundtables, cultural tours, and a Belt and Road-themed lifestyle market.
Since its launch in 2018, the Film Week has showcased 129 films from across BRI countries and helped 54 Chinese films reach an international audience through a growing festival alliance that now spans 55 institutions in 48 countries.
The event is also driving industry development in its host location. More than 180 film, media, and creative enterprises have established a presence at the Shanghai International Resort, reinforcing its role as an emerging hub for global cultural collaboration.