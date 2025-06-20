Shanghai to stage animation culture celebration

City set to become the stage for anime, comics and gaming fans from around the world this summer with Anime Month bringing together three of the nation's biggest ACG festivals.

Shanghai is set to become a stage for anime, comics and gaming fans from around the world this summer. The city launched its first Shanghai International Anime Month today, marking the beginning of what promises to be the largest celebration of animation culture in China's history. The event brings together three of the nation's biggest ACG (animation, comics, games) festivals for the first time: CCG EXPO, Bilibili World and ChinaJoy. Running from July 4 to August 10, this collaboration will transform Shanghai into a living, breathing anime metropolis – blending digital entertainment, global pop culture and local creative energy into a six-week, city-wide phenomenon.

Three major events CCG EXPO, first held in 2005, has become one of China's largest and most prestigious events for original animation and gaming. It plays a vital role in promoting domestic creativity and international exchanges.

Bilibili World, launched in 2017, serves as a real-world playground for online creators and fans, offering immersive ACGN (animation, comics, games and novels) experiences.

ChinaJoy, with a 22-year history, has evolved from a game expo into a global hub for digital entertainment, blending technology, culture and international collaboration.

To celebrate this unification, Shanghai Media Group Vice President Wang Jian'er announced several innovations including a limited-edition "City ACG Passport" allowing access to all three events, digital consumption vouchers, and themed experiences across 15 commercial districts. Cars, boats and planes – customized with anime themes – will appear throughout the city, creating unique "CityWalk" experiences and anime-inspired neighborhoods.

City rooted in animation Shanghai holds a special place in the history of Chinese animation. The country's first animated feature film, "Princess Iron Fan," was produced here in 1941. Shanghai Animation Film Studio pioneered classic titles like "Havoc in Heaven" and "Nezha Conquers the Dragon King." The city also introduced Japan's Astro Boy to China in 1980, cultivating the nation's early anime fanbase. This legacy continues during Anime Month with premieres of locally produced works such as "Nobody" and "Divine Love – Deep Blue," premiering in July and August. Attendees can follow curated anime routes connecting historic landmarks such as The Bund and the Xuhui Riverside Art Area with trendy pop-culture hubs.

Tech-powered spectacle Shanghai's reputation as a hub for cultural-tech integration will be on full display. Cutting-edge technologies such as XR (extended reality), holographic projection and immersive theater will be used to create boundary-pushing interactive experiences. At ChinaJoy, dedicated zones will showcase smart entertainment hardware, intelligent mobility and AI-powered robots. Bilibili World will feature top-tier eSports gear and tech exhibits, creating a festival for both gaming fans and technology enthusiasts.

Global IP and cultural confidence Though yet to officially open, Anime Month has already drawn participation from global giants such as Disney, Lego and Bandai Namco. International anime artists, directors and voice actors will attend, offering signings and fan interactions. The CClife Youth Design Competition will announce its winners during the event, while CCG EXPO will host over 200 booths for young creators. Meanwhile, ChinaJoy will continue promoting China's game industry globally under the "Belt and Road" framework, showing how local culture and industry can achieve global resonance.