Chinese zhusuan: the ancient art of calculating numbers

The United Nations has officially designated 44 Chinese traditions as world cultural heritage. This series examines how each of them defines what it means to be Chinese.

Long before calculators and computers, ancient Chinese merchants and scholars solved problems with a handful of beads and a wooden frame. This was zhusuan, China's traditional method of calculation using an abacus.

In Chinese, zhu means bead, which is an essential element of the abacus, while suan means to calculate. Widely recognized as China's fifth great invention along with papermaking, printing, gunpowder and compass, zhusuan reflects the ingenuity of ancient Chinese civilization.

The significance of zhusuan was officially recognized in 2013 when the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization inscribed it on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The listing praised not only the technique, but also the knowledge system, oral formulas and mental discipline embedded in the practice.

The roots of zhusuan can be traced back more than 10,000 years to the Neolithic era when people used their fingers, stones and sticks to keep count.

Later, they used knotted ropes, an early form of record-keeping known as jiesheng jishu, where various knot sizes, colors and spacing conveyed different meanings.

As society advanced, the need for more sophisticated tools grew. During the Shang (16th century-11th century BC) and Zhou (11th century-256 BC) dynasties, people developed counting rods, which laid the groundwork for the abacus.

The first written reference to bead-based calculation appeared in AD 190, in "Supplementary Notes on the Art of Figures" by Xu Yue. Xu was a well-known mathematician and astronomer of the Eastern Han Dynasty (AD 25-220). Of the 14 counting methods mentioned in Xu's book, zhusuan is the only one still in practice today.

In the Song Dynasty (960-1279) artist Zhang Zeduan's panoramic handscroll painting "Along the River During the Qingming Festival," an abacus can be seen on the counter of a medicine shop by the bustling street.

