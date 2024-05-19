'Babel: An Arcane History' wins best translated work at Chinese Nebula Awards

"Babel: An Arcane History," a novel written by R. F. Kuang from the United States, won an award at the 15th Xingyun (Nebula) Awards for Chinese Science Fiction on Saturday.

It was awarded the best translated work by a unanimous vote at a ceremony held in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Translated by Chen Yang, the book builds a world where reality and fiction interact with each other in an imaginary mode of linguistic system, historical event and multidimensional universe.

At the event, "City in the Well," written by Liu Yang, won the best novel. "Weightless Language" by Zhou Wen won the best novella, and Cheng Jingbo's "Pasture White Stags" won best short story.

The awards this year also included best non-fiction, best review and best new writer.

Set up in 2010, the Xingyun Awards have now become widely recognized high-level industry awards for global Chinese science fiction.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the awards. It has been an important window to showcase Chinese science fiction literature and the development of the industry.

"Many young science fiction authors awarded in the past 15 years have embarked on a broader path of literature creation, paving the way for the future of Chinese science fiction," said Liu Cixin, author of "The Three-Body Problem" and a Hugo Award winner.