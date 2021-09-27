Celebrating quality-of-life month by promoting safety and health tips

A promotion and consultation event to mark Shanghai's quality-of-life month was held at Wuyue Shopping Center in Qingpu early this month.

Around The Delta

Promotional materials were distributed to the public to raise people's awareness about healthy eating tips and elevator safety.

Quizzes about quality-of-life knowledge were held.About 1,500 promotional materials were distributed and about 1,000 consumers received consultation services.

Lectures and skill competitions in the Yangtze River Delta region are also held during the month to promote high-quality development in the area.

The event was jointly organized by the district's market, commerce, construction, science, ecological and environment departments.