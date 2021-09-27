Automated vending machines installed to raise funds for charity

Automated vending machines have recently been put into use in 20 residential communities in Qingpu District, selling around 100 different products.

Around The Delta

Automated vending machines have recently been put into use in 20 residential communities in Qingpu District.

The machines sell around 100 different products, such as beverages, snacks, masks and daily necessities.

Unlike other vending machines, these machines, installed by the Qingpu civil affairs bureau and Shanghai Charity Foundation's Qingpu branch, offer lower-than-market prices.

The entire purchasing process takes less than one minute.

Families living on subsistence allowance can buy products through the vending machine for 1 yuan 10 times per month.

A resident surnamed Xu paid 1 yuan and received a bottle of soy sauce priced at 7.2 yuan (US$1.1).

"It can save nearly 100 yuan per month," Xu said.

"Our volunteers deliver products to the homes of seniors living on subsistence allowance with physical disabilities," said Wang Jianjun, an official with the Qingpu civil affairs bureau.

"The products are updated regularly based on public demand," said Wang.

Senior residents have been taught to use smartphones to help them buy products easily.