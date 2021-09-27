Lingzhi used in TCM flourishes in Daxin Village

At Daxin Village, a plot of lingzhi that has been planted by Shanghai Pengshi Mushroom Industry Co Ltd last year is now ripe.

It may come as a surprise that lingzhi – a fungus used in traditional Chinese medicine – can be seen at Daxin Village in Liantang Town because the rare plant usually grows on cliffs or in deep mountain forests.

Walking into the planting area, fresh lingzhi can be seen, similar to the size of the rim of a bowl. It looks like a flower umbrella with a white rim and brown-colored powder on top.

It is growing well and the air is permeated by the mushroom's fragrance.

Lingzhi requires an environment with humidity and temperature strictly controlled. Good ventilation is also important.

The project's success is attributed to the rich experience of the company and its courage to undertake the endeavor.

Lingzhi is a kind of fungus with high medicinal value, and it is called a "magic herb," said Liao Zhimin, technical director of the company.

"It requires a highly specific growing environment," said Liao. "Daxin Village has a good ecological environment for the growth of lingzhi."

The water quality and air quality are good there, and its farmland is not polluted.

The wood used to raise lingzhi should be of top quality, which is important in determining the quality of lingzhi. Management is also key.

"We started making fungus seed in October last year, and then basswood a month later," said Liao.

"After it matured, we moved the lingzhi to the planting base area and covered it with earth. In May, we put it in a small greenhouse. After two months, we collected spore powder for the first time in July, and the second collection was made after one to one-and-a-half months."

At the base, about 20 mu (1.3 hectare) of lingzhi of different varieties are planted. One basswood is used for the growth of one lingzhi.

The basswood is put in the soil to deliver moisture content and nutrient subsistence from the soil to the fungus.

When lingzhi is ripe, it will release very tiny oval-shaped germ cells which are spore powder. Spore powder has a high medicinal value which can enhance the body's immunity, inhibit tumor growth and protect the liver. The process started in late June and workers wrapped the lingzhi for spore powder collection.

Three layers of bags were applied to both collect spore powder and prevent dust and moisture which can pollute the spore powder.

After 100 days, the spore powder can be collected.

After both the lingzhi and spore powder have been collected, the first planting season is complete, said Liao.

In March of next year, the lingzhi will grow for a second time.