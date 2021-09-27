Kiwifruit farming thrives in the town of Jinze

Relying on natural resource advantage, Nanxin Village in Jinze develops its kiwifruit industry, which has become a driving power of rural vitality.

Jinze Town adjusted its agricultural industry structure and develops emerging industries to increase local farmers' incomes.

Relying on natural resources, Nanxin Village in Jinze has developed its kiwifruit industry which has become a driving power of rural vitality.

Nanxin Village has abundant sunshine and rainfall with its subtropical monsoon climate, and its frost-free season is long, creating favorable conditions for the growth of kiwifruit.

The Shanghai Baotian Farmers' Cooperative has planted 217 mu (14.5 hectares) of kiwifruit trees in the village, including several different varieties.

After more than five years' cultivation, kiwifruits have ripened at the cooperative site.

"Some can be eaten together with the peels," said Jin Weizhong, head of the cooperative. "Red-fleshed kiwifruit is the sweetest, and its Brix degrees reach above 18."

"The fruits weigh about 110 grams each. The yellow-fleshed kiwifruit is the biggest, weighing over 150 grams. Some can reach 200 grams," Jin added.

Kiwifruit performs poorly in dry conditions. The cooperative applies integrated irrigation technologies for water and fertilizer to aid the fruit's growth and enhance its resistance to plant diseases and insect pests, thus reducing the use of pesticides and fertilizer.

Through scientific planting methods, the cooperative has enjoyed a high-quality harvest of kiwifruits this year.

"The yield hit 1,000 kilograms per mu of land this year, and 150,000 kilograms of kiwifruit harvest at the planting base in total," said Jin. "The total value is about 3 million yuan (US$463,800)."



The base provides nearly 70 jobs for local villagers for field planting management, kiwifruit picking and packaging.

The development of the kiwifruit industry has also boosted locals' income.

"Each villager can earn an extra 40,000 yuan every year by working at the cooperative," said Li Chunhua, Party secretary of Nanxin Village.

Because of its quality, the kiwifruit grown at Nanxin sells quickly, making it an important industry, fueling the region's rural vitality.

In the future, the village will develop other industries such as rural tourism, minsu (Chinese version of bed and breakfast) and nongjiale, literally "agritainment," a portmanteau of agriculture and entertainment, referring to cuisine served in typical rural style. These tourist attractions are aimed at boosting the region's economy.