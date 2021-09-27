Shanghai Bio-Valley Exhibition Center opens to the public

The Shanghai Bio-Valley Exhibition Center opened to the public, becoming a popular cultural landmark in the district.

There's a fun leisure space in Qingpu where people can doze, sit and read over a cup of tea.

It is comprised of two parts – a cell repository and a biotechnology display. In future, it will be turned into a biotechnology exchange platform.

The exhibition center is located at a unique architectural location with a white facade and undulating and stacked walls.

When walking into it, you'll feel entering another world.

The marble ladder plus decorations including cell elements and dreamlike curve designs are picturesque with a strong artistic feel.

There are areas, including a riverfront footpath, a plateau garden, a birth-themed area and Zen trails, in the center.

The project features a harmonious combination of ecological office areas and elements of Zen. Its design aims to create an intelligent, shared, green, interactive working environment, satisfying the diversified demands of modern companies.

In future, it will include the display, application, storage and testing of stem cells, all open to the public, said Ding Jiayong, sales director of the project.

Covering about 3,500 square meters, the exhibition center provides a platform for exchange between enterprises as well as traveling exhibitions.