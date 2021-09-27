﻿
Feature / District

Alliance formed to boost joint development

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:58 UTC+8, 2021-09-27       0
Cultural and tourism authorities in Qingpu, Wujiang, Jiashan, and Kunshan have inked a partnership agreement to boost the integrated development of their tourism resources.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:58 UTC+8, 2021-09-27       0

Qingpu and Wujiang, Jiashan and Kunshan cities in neighboring Jiangsu Province have inked an agreement to boost the integrated development of the tourism resources and jointly create a "world-class lake region."

The agreement was signed during the first working conference of the Yangtze River Delta Lake Region Tourism Alliance held in Qingpu District early this month.

Cultural and tourism authorities from the four places said they would make use of the regional partnership, deepen cooperation with each other and attract more members to join in.

In the future, the alliance will promote the development of cultural and tourism industries in the Yangtze River Delta region and deepen their connection to prevent internal competition.

Regional ecological corridors, sightseeing areas and cultural and leisure resorts will be developed jointly, and unified service standards will be carried out.

The coordinated development of ancient towns in the lake region will be promoted, and a batch of quality cultural and tourism options will be released.

In recent years, Qingpu has been exploring the integrated development mechanisms of culture and tourism and creating a Jiangnan (the regions south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) cultural demonstration zone to promote the higher-quality integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region.

It has opened six Jiangnan-style autumn tourism routes taking tourists to savor the charm of Jiangnan watertowns in the region.

It has also combined the cultural resources of Qingpu, Wujiang, Jiashan and Kunshan and developed programs catering to the demand of locals.

A regional reading club has been formed as well.

In 2019, a folk song and Jiangnan watertown culture forum were hosted in Qingpu, promoting the exchange of intangible cultural heritage and cooperation within the Yangtze River Delta region.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     