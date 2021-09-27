Alliance formed to boost joint development

Cultural and tourism authorities in Qingpu, Wujiang, Jiashan, and Kunshan have inked a partnership agreement to boost the integrated development of their tourism resources.

Qingpu and Wujiang, Jiashan and Kunshan cities in neighboring Jiangsu Province have inked an agreement to boost the integrated development of the tourism resources and jointly create a "world-class lake region."

The agreement was signed during the first working conference of the Yangtze River Delta Lake Region Tourism Alliance held in Qingpu District early this month.

Cultural and tourism authorities from the four places said they would make use of the regional partnership, deepen cooperation with each other and attract more members to join in.

In the future, the alliance will promote the development of cultural and tourism industries in the Yangtze River Delta region and deepen their connection to prevent internal competition.

Regional ecological corridors, sightseeing areas and cultural and leisure resorts will be developed jointly, and unified service standards will be carried out.

The coordinated development of ancient towns in the lake region will be promoted, and a batch of quality cultural and tourism options will be released.

In recent years, Qingpu has been exploring the integrated development mechanisms of culture and tourism and creating a Jiangnan (the regions south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) cultural demonstration zone to promote the higher-quality integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region.

It has opened six Jiangnan-style autumn tourism routes taking tourists to savor the charm of Jiangnan watertowns in the region.

It has also combined the cultural resources of Qingpu, Wujiang, Jiashan and Kunshan and developed programs catering to the demand of locals.

A regional reading club has been formed as well.

In 2019, a folk song and Jiangnan watertown culture forum were hosted in Qingpu, promoting the exchange of intangible cultural heritage and cooperation within the Yangtze River Delta region.