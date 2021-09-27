Two from Jiading strike gold at 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Among the 96 gold medalists of the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, two of them are from Jiading – wheelchair fencer Zhou Jingjing and sitting volleyball player Wang Yanan.

China topped the medal standings of the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo that ended earlier this month, with a total of 96 gold medals, 60 silver and 51 bronze.

Among the gold medalists, two of them are from Jiading District – wheelchair fencer Zhou Jingjing and sitting volleyball player Wang Yanan.

As a veteran athlete, 32-year-old Zhou has pocketed one gold and one silver medals in individual competitions, as well as two team competition gold medals at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Despite her rich experience, Zhou encountered challenges when preparing for the competition.

"My elbow inflammation resurfaced, so I had to take part in trainings and receive treatment at the same time," said Zhou. "I was quite worried the injury might affect my performance."

"After the previous two Paralympic Games, I'm getting better known by my opponents, who have been studying my techniques and skills. Given my increased age and decreased stamina, the competition is becoming more difficult, and any minor mistake might cost me the whole match," she added.

Zhou said she has been constantly adjusting her physical and mental status and beefing up her training regimen to ensure good form.

On the big day, Zhou was totally locked in. She partnered with teammates Gu Haiyan and Rong Jing, defeating Italy 45-41 in the wheelchair foil women's team final and capturing China's 46th gold medal of the games.

Zhou was born into a farming family in Jiangsu Province. She was struck with poliomyelitis at the age of three and lost the ability to walk. She began fencing in 2003 and joined the Shanghai Wheelchair Fencing Team in 2007.

