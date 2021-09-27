A first for surgical robots in the district

A robotic surgery on a prostate cancer patient was completed at No. 3 Hospital affiliated to Naval Medical University in Jiading District.

A robotic surgery on a prostate cancer patient was completed at No. 3 Hospital affiliated to Naval Medical University in Jiading District on September 2.

It's the first minimally invasive surgery for prostate cancer conducted in Jiading with the world-leading Da Vinci surgical robot.

The patient surnamed Zhang, in his late 70s, decided to undergo the surgery at the hospital due to its experience using robots in operations.

"Prostate cancer surgery is a relatively difficult operation in urology. The prostate is very deep and the pelvic space is very small, so surgeons may face unclear vision, inaccurate dissociation and difficult to tie knots. With the assistance of surgical robots, these problems become easier to solve," said Liu Bing, director of the urology department who performed the surgery on Zhang.

The surgery took Liu and his team around 100 minutes to completely remove the prostate and tumor.

"The surgical trauma is small, so the recovery will be quick, and the pain is relatively light. The patient can get out of bed to move and eat food by himself the next day," Liu said.