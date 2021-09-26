﻿
Feature / District

Jiangqiao Town vows to support development of four key industries

﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-09-28       0
Jiangqiao Town has pledged to focus on the high-quality development of four major industries including health and precision medicine, design, fashion and tourism.
﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-09-28       0

Jiangqiao Town has pledged to focus on the high-quality development of four major industries and promote the Hongqiao Medical Equipment Industry Platform, North Hongqiao Digital Trade Industry Platform and Shanghai Seafood Flavor Industry Innovation Center.

The four major industries include health and precision medicine, intelligent service and manufacturing, automobile research and development and design, fashion and tourism.

Located at the Hongqiao International Open Hub, Jiangqiao aims to set up platforms to support the development of enterprises in the area to meet surging demand in the online new economy, high-end medical equipment and robots.

In the first seven months of the year, 11 medical equipment companies set up shop in the township area. The accumulated tax income of the sector jumped 46.72 percent over the same period last year to 37.98 million yuan (US$5.84 million).

The cosmetic platform has attracted more than 50 companies, generating tax income of 64.75 million yuan between January and July, an increase of more than 166 percent over the same period last year.

Yifei Group has set up 20 livestreaming rooms for cosmetic companies and online celebrities to promote their products. The group also provides support for research and development, branding, marketing and transactions.

The platform has helped more than 600 domestic cosmetic brands enter the market, according to Yifei's Qian Qiu.

The Center for Cardiovascular Innovations has set up a CT imaging room, as well as clean and surgical operating rooms, in a standard factory workshop in Hongqiao Medical Equipment Industrial Park. The facilities can be used as a platform to make original medical equipment, from innovative concepts to product prototypes.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     