Jiangqiao Town vows to support development of four key industries

Jiangqiao Town has pledged to focus on the high-quality development of four major industries and promote the Hongqiao Medical Equipment Industry Platform, North Hongqiao Digital Trade Industry Platform and Shanghai Seafood Flavor Industry Innovation Center.

The four major industries include health and precision medicine, intelligent service and manufacturing, automobile research and development and design, fashion and tourism.

Located at the Hongqiao International Open Hub, Jiangqiao aims to set up platforms to support the development of enterprises in the area to meet surging demand in the online new economy, high-end medical equipment and robots.

In the first seven months of the year, 11 medical equipment companies set up shop in the township area. The accumulated tax income of the sector jumped 46.72 percent over the same period last year to 37.98 million yuan (US$5.84 million).

The cosmetic platform has attracted more than 50 companies, generating tax income of 64.75 million yuan between January and July, an increase of more than 166 percent over the same period last year.

Yifei Group has set up 20 livestreaming rooms for cosmetic companies and online celebrities to promote their products. The group also provides support for research and development, branding, marketing and transactions.

The platform has helped more than 600 domestic cosmetic brands enter the market, according to Yifei's Qian Qiu.

The Center for Cardiovascular Innovations has set up a CT imaging room, as well as clean and surgical operating rooms, in a standard factory workshop in Hongqiao Medical Equipment Industrial Park. The facilities can be used as a platform to make original medical equipment, from innovative concepts to product prototypes.