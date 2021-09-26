﻿
Policies for key projects are introduced

A series of industrial platforms, key projects and supporting policies were introduced for North Hongqiao Business District, encompassing all of Jiangqiao Town.
A series of industrial platforms, key projects and supporting policies were introduced this month for North Hongqiao Business District, adjacent to the Hongqiao business hub and encompassing all of Jiading's Jiangqiao Town.

Ten industrial platforms were launched, agreements for 10 key projects were signed and 16 supporting policies were published. In addition, up to 10 million yuan (US$1.6 million) will be awarded to key enterprises that set up in the area.

The district intends to push for connection projects with the Hongqiao business hub and neighboring cities in the near future.

Jiading signed strategic cooperation agreements with Kunshan and Taicang cities in neighboring Jiangsu Province to construct a coordinated innovation core area that will deepen the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region.

The district, which has a strong automobile sector, hopes to develop the sector together with Kunshan and Taicang, aiming to transform the industry toward high-end manufacturing and integrate with other industries. Jiading and the two cities have a combined GDP of more than 800 billion yuan.

Another 55 projects aiming to improve the industrial level and public service of the north Hongqiao area have been clarified as key works for Jiading in 2021.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
