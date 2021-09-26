﻿
Feature / District

New driverless test platform opens to the public

﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-09-28       0
The first city-level simulation test platform for high-level automatic driving in China has been completed and has been opened to enterprises for test at Shanghai International Automobile City in Jiading.

Based on technologies including high-accuracy map and digital twin, the simulation test platform for the high-level automatic driving covers 488 kilometers inside the International Automobile City.

Simulation scenarios are generated through changes of parameters to help intelligent connected vehicle and companies engaging in autonomous driving carry out virtual tests.

The platform has been welcomed by companies including SAIC Volkswagen. The automatic driving research and development team of SAIC Volkswagen has used high-precision positioning and high-performance target perception technologies to achieve high-fidelity virtualization and visualization of actual road scenes, providing data support for research and development.

At the same time, more generalized road scenes are simulated through random generation algorithms and applied to automated test systems to continuously expand the functional boundaries of automatic driving.

"Adding automatic driving algorithms in the virtual environment to complete the test and verification of autonomous vehicles sounds like a video game, but it greatly improves the safety of autonomous vehicles," said Zhu Guozhang, senior director of automatic driving department at SAIC Volkswagen.

Providing tests is just one of the functions of the platform. It aims to analyze the impact to traffic with more driverless cars on the roads and get more basic data to support the commercialization of ICV in future.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
