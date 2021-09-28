Local government collaborate with venture capital group on major, exciting new projects

STVC recently began construction on its new seven storey headquarters building at 273 Tongren Road. On completion it will have a total floor area of over 7,000 square meters.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Shanghai Technology Venture Capital (Group) Co, commonly known as STVC, is a major investment and financing platform which supports innovation and entrepreneurship in the city, as well as the transformation and upgrading of strategic emerging businesses.

According to the district government, this is just the start of the cooperation between the two organizations.

The district government went on to describe an array of major projects beginning construction in Jing'an in the third quarter of the year, such as the Baofengyuan residential complex and the Suhe Bay Greenery park project.

With a total investment of 8.4 billion yuan, the Baofengyuan residential complex will cover a floor area of nearly 120,000 square meters. Once completed, it will be another high-end residential complex on the Suzhou Creek waterfront.

Suhe Bay Greenery will create a local version of New York's Central Park. Covering nearly 70,000 square meters, it will feature forests and streams. Also, it will display Shanghai's traditional lilong culture and local Mazu (the sea goddess) culture.



