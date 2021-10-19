An intriguing play features Party's second congress

For those interested in the history of the Communist Party of China, you might want to check out a fascinating play performed twice daily in Pujiang Country Park, Minhang District.

Called "Finding the 12th Person," the play sheds light on a relatively brief yet important period of China's recent past, and celebrates the 100th anniversary of the founding of CPC.

Ti Gong

Focused on the early days of the formation of CPC, the story begins on July 22, 1922, when the Second National Congress of the CPC was held at 625 Fudeli, Chengdu Road, the residence of Party official Li Da and his wife.

The eight-day meeting, attended by 12 deputies from throughout China, drafted the Party's constitution, released the Communist Manifesto and passed proposals on a host of topics, including workers' and women's movements.

While Party achievements are clear today, during the past century, no literature had indicated the identity of the meeting's final participant. Show organizers dug into the mystery and adapted it into the play.

The performance is divided into three acts, the first taking place in the living room where the Congress was held.

On the front gate of a nearby alley is written the ancient saying, "teng jiao qi feng," – "soaring ragon, rising phoenix," a reference to rapidly rising talent. The saying, deemed a promising sign for the Party's future, is alluded to throughout the story.

What makes the play engaging is its encouragement of participation by the audience, who sit on long wooden benches traditionally used in common households during the 1920s.

Yang Wenjie

Toward the end of the performance, the audience helps solve the mystery of the unnamed attendee after being led to a nearby exhibition on CPC history and observing clues, such as combinations that may open a locked chamber.

Visitors are not left idle when trying to solve the mystery. As more pieces to the puzzle become apparent, the number of suspects is gradually reduced to seven most likely "candidates."

Yang Wenjie

Careful examination of the clues indicates that Mao Zedong back in the day was unable to remember the meeting address, and is thus eliminated as a potential candidate.

"The plot is not a pile of dry material by any means," said a tourist surnamed Yang. "I find the story of Mao's absence compelling."

Another visitor said, "I think the show is pretty good; it made me feel like a part of history."

The interior of the exhibition hall is designed in the style of typical 1920s apartments. On the walls hang antique posters, and ancient telephones and teapots are set on wooden tables. Actors wear attire common at the time, creating an unusually realistic atmosphere.

During the final minutes of the show, which lasts about an hour, visitors witness how early Party members took an oath of allegiance.

"Finding the 12th Person" is a joint event between Minfang (Group) Co Ltd and Shanghai Theatre Academy (STA), a collaboration which began at the end of 2020.

The First National Congress of the Communist Party of China is better known than the Second Congress, a fact which intrigued organizers.

Script writing, casting and rehearsals took place during the first few months of the current year. The venue was chosen in August and the first performance took place in mid-September.

Students from the STA played a major role in the production of the show.

"We did a lot of preparation," said Cheng Shaoqiang, a senior student who plays the part of Shanghai-based representative Shi Cuntong. "We went to the library and visited experts on Party history and the original site of the Congress to get a clearer picture."

Cheng said he felt pressure playing a classic history icon, but such an experience, he added, would be valuable.

Another student, a sophomore named Yu Weiqiang, said: "I feel honored to be a part of the show and let people in our textbooks come alive to share Party history."

He Wenhui, who guides visitors through the exhibition hall, said it can be challenging getting visitors to have the courage to engage in solving clues. It's natural for many, she said, to be reticent at first, but with a little nudging, many come out of their shells and end up having fun.

The show is collecting feedback from the audience so as to improve.

Earlier this October, the venue was temporarily closed during the National Day holiday to make necessary changes. Visitors who are familiar with the history would provide more professional opinions, but overall, the public has had an overwhelmingly positive response, according to a staffer surnamed Wang.

Until the end of November, the show has two daily performances – one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

The event is free but requires group reservation only at the moment through cell phone number of 136-5182-8126.

However, there are other ways to be a part of the show. Residents interested in history or performing can contact through information on the district's official app Minhang Today to be voluntary performers after selecting and proper training.

"We hope more people join our show," said Gu Huafang, deputy Party secretary of the Minfang (Group) Co Ltd. "You may be the 12th deputy we seek."



