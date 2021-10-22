﻿
Feature / District

'Intelligent warehouse' project put into use

The "intelligent warehouse" project in the Jiading comprehensive bonded area of the Jiading Industrial Zone has kicked off.
The "intelligent warehouse" project in the Jiading comprehensive bonded area of the Jiading Industrial Zone has kicked off, expected to scale up the district's bonded logistics and cross-border trade, and optimize its business environment.

Phase I of the project comprises 4,000 square meters and nearly 2,000 lots. Relying on the digital supply chain ecological platform and supporting intelligent hardware equipment and facilities, such as intelligent code reading, intelligent volume measurement and weighing, and automated guided vehicle intelligent transportation.

The project will create a digital ecosystem to provide comprehensive end-to-end and door-to-door import and export process supply chain management services for enterprises in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The platform will integrate the logistics, warehousing, customs clearance, capital settlement and other service functions of enterprise procurement and distribution to form a one-stop supply chain service ecosystem based on logistics, characterized by capital flow and relying on the flow of information.

"Capital and materials are the key elements for the rapid development of integrated circuit enterprises," said Fang Hao, operation director of the intelligent warehouse.

Fang said intelligent warehouse is committed to building a distribution center for integrated circuits components in the Yangtze River Delta region and a distribution center for international trade.

"Our warehousing service can reduce the capital occupation of customers and even achieve 'zero inventory' of enterprise materials to alleviate companies' capital turnover and operating cost pressure," said Fang.

Fang noted that the second phase of the intelligent warehouse project will leverage advanced equipment – such as a machine vision industrial camera, wearable voice sorting bar code, an augmented reality measuring platform and intelligent mobile packaging platform – to build a fully automated intelligent warehouse in combination with the electronic component industry.

"The intelligent warehouse will be built into an exemplary and leading electronic component distribution base in the Yangtze River Delta region," Fang said.

The area of the intelligent warehouse will expand to 100,000 square meters.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Follow Us

