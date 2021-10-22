Funding to help Senad's logistics sorting tech

The Senad Digital Technology Co completed A round financing of 30 million yuan (US$4.66 million), jointly led by the venture and leasing departments of China Merchants Group.

The Senad Digital Technology Co in the Xincheng Road Community completed A round financing of 30 million yuan (US$4.66 million), jointly led by the venture and leasing departments of China Merchants Group.

After the funds are in place, the company will increase the development and mass production of 3D-vision-guided manipulator disorderly grasping, unpacking robots and other products.

The company has completed the year revenue in the first half of the year, and has become the national machine vision runner up in the field of intelligent logistics sorting.

In Senad's early days, the rapid and accurate collection of package information was very important for the express and e-commerce industries amid the rise of e-commerce.

The collected information was like a package's "ID card" in terms of freight calculations and package size. The operation efficiency of cargo weighing directly affects corporations' costs and profits.

The company set up a research and development team to develop an automatic sorting system for automatic weighing, code reading and volume measurement. The operation speed of the equipment is 7-8 times higher than manual code scanning and weighing, and labor costs are 80 percent less.

The system is highly recognized by the international market, and the company has become the supplier of leading corporations such as JD.com.

