Integrating people, automobiles and cities

  11:54 UTC+8, 2021-10-25       0
More than 20 cultural tourism projects have been carried out both online and offline during the Shanghai Auto Culture Festival, part of the Jiading Tourism Festival, focusing on "integration of people, cars and cities" and examining intelligent transportation and future scientific and technological life.

The festival returns this year after being cancelled in 2019 and 2020. At the opening ceremony, a theme song and eight wanghong points such as Home Study with an auto theme and Anting Racing Season, a dynamic equation technology trendy travel project, were released.

Jiading-based companies Meituan and Ctrip also launched the "recommendation list of gourmet restaurants loved by residents and tourists" and "ranking of hotels loved by residents" respectively during the festival.

Jiading has become well known for automobiles over the past 30 years.

"On the premise of normalization of epidemic prevention and control, we will make every effort to launch the tourism culture brand of Jiading through this auto festival, putting emphasis on the construction of the core area of the world-class automobile industry center and building a Shanghai auto culture and tourism zone and a world-class automobile sports cultural characteristic city," said Yao Weijie, chief of Jiading culture and tourism.

One highlight of the festival is the online racing season that integrates haipai (Shanghai style) cultural IPs into racing games to enhance the fun and interaction.

"We hope residents can feel the panorama of Jiading, the auto city, through digital games," said Yu Lin, general manager of Shanghai Anting Cultural Tourism Development Co.

Meanwhile, Jiading is promoting a series of cultural and tourism products and services, including China Karting Championship which uses technologies such as livestreaming and short video collection to provide a different angle on auto racing.

Source: SHINE
