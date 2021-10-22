Jiading Tourism Festival aims to improve soft power

With the aim of improving the soft power of Jiading District, the 2021 Jiading Tourism Festival has raised its curtain with about 40 activities through October 30.

Li Qi / Ti Gong

Residents from areas around the Yangzte River Delta are welcome to experience the charm of the "cultural and smart" Jiading.

As a place with profound history and culture, the tourism festival is a great opportunity to promote and inherit the traditional culture.

A cultural experience event for Shanghai's foreign college students was held at Jiading Confucius Temple. More than 50 students from countries including Russia and Kazakhstan made a special trip to learn about traditional Chinese culture.

At the scene, activities such as kaibi, or "pen opening," and coming-of-age ceremonies, kicked off a wonderful journey and helped students better understand Chinese culture.

The Nanxiang Xiaolong Culture Festival on Nanxiang Old Street, one of the tourism festival's highlights, offers a taste of xiaolongbao for visitors.

The Anting Racing Season is a great destination for those who want to experience speed and passion. It also focuses on both online and offline multi-dimensional experiences and brings wonderful events to car fans and racing enthusiasts.

At the opening ceremony, China's first entertainment-level first-person-view flight track was introduced. The track is specially designed for unmanned aerial vehicle enthusiasts. At the scene, FPV flying racing players presented tense and exciting "air racing" for the audience.

Online racing games are also promoted this year. People can redeem points they have won in games for offline racing experience cards to personally experience the fun of racing.

As the countryside has become popular for travelers, Jiabei Straw Culture Festival at Jiabei Country Park and Fruit Joy Picking Festival at Juyuan Orchard welcome those living in the city, narrowing the gap between urban and natural environments.

Impressive Jiading, which brings non-tangible culture heritages into households, and Readable Architecture, leading residents to walk into the ancient architecture and listening to the sound of culture, are first introduced during the festival this year.

Residents can download "Shanghai Jiading" app to get known the latest information and enjoy the festival.