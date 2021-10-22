﻿
Feature / District

Jiading Tourism Festival aims to improve soft power

﻿ Yu Hong
Yu Hong
  11:54 UTC+8, 2021-10-25       0
With the aim of improving the soft power of Jiading District, the 2021 Jiading Tourism Festival has raised its curtain with about 40 activities through October 30.
﻿ Yu Hong
Yu Hong
  11:54 UTC+8, 2021-10-25       0
Jiading Tourism Festival aims to improve soft power
Li Qi / Ti Gong

Residents enjoy themselves as the sun set at Jiabei Country Park in Jiading. As the countryside has become popular for travelers, Jiabei Straw Culture Festival is underway through October 30.

With the aim of improving the soft power of Jiading District, the 2021 Jiading Tourism Festival has raised its curtain with about 40 activities through October 30.

Residents from areas around the Yangzte River Delta are welcome to experience the charm of the "cultural and smart" Jiading.

As a place with profound history and culture, the tourism festival is a great opportunity to promote and inherit the traditional culture.

A cultural experience event for Shanghai's foreign college students was held at Jiading Confucius Temple. More than 50 students from countries including Russia and Kazakhstan made a special trip to learn about traditional Chinese culture.

At the scene, activities such as kaibi, or "pen opening," and coming-of-age ceremonies, kicked off a wonderful journey and helped students better understand Chinese culture.

The Nanxiang Xiaolong Culture Festival on Nanxiang Old Street, one of the tourism festival's highlights, offers a taste of xiaolongbao for visitors.

The Anting Racing Season is a great destination for those who want to experience speed and passion. It also focuses on both online and offline multi-dimensional experiences and brings wonderful events to car fans and racing enthusiasts.

At the opening ceremony, China's first entertainment-level first-person-view flight track was introduced. The track is specially designed for unmanned aerial vehicle enthusiasts. At the scene, FPV flying racing players presented tense and exciting "air racing" for the audience.

Online racing games are also promoted this year. People can redeem points they have won in games for offline racing experience cards to personally experience the fun of racing.

As the countryside has become popular for travelers, Jiabei Straw Culture Festival at Jiabei Country Park and Fruit Joy Picking Festival at Juyuan Orchard welcome those living in the city, narrowing the gap between urban and natural environments.

Impressive Jiading, which brings non-tangible culture heritages into households, and Readable Architecture, leading residents to walk into the ancient architecture and listening to the sound of culture, are first introduced during the festival this year.

Residents can download "Shanghai Jiading" app to get known the latest information and enjoy the festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Confucius Temple
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     