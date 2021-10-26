Hongqiao medical center meets the needs of residents and delta

A high-end medical center offering health-care services, scientific research, education, disease prevention has been established in the Hongqiao area in Qingpu District.

With an investment of 5 billion yuan (US$777 million), a high-end medical center offering health-care services, scientific research, education and disease prevention has been established in the Hongqiao area in Qingpu District.

Shanghai Yida Hospital opened last month, as part of a larger planned medical center, adding medical resources to the Shanghai's rural areas as well as providing services to patients from the Yangtze River Delta region.

The medical center will have 2,000 beds after completion, comprising 60 percent of the total number of beds in Qingpu. The first phase owns 500 beds now.

As a non-profit general hospital, it has 24 departments to meet the medical needs of nearby residents and those from the delta region.

These include rehabilitation, physical examination, pediatrics, surgery, internal medicine, ear, nose and throat, medical imaging and clinical laboratory departments.

"In addition to offering medical treatment, the hospital will cooperate with other medical facilities in Qingpu to compile a medical database for the Yangtze River Delta region," said Tong Ying, president of Shanghai Yida Hospital.

Thanks to smart technology equipped at the hospital, patients can check the reports and information about waiting lines through cellphone.

As medical treatment safety is the top concern, the hospital uses Hospital Information System and Hospital Resource Planning System to help doctors track every prescription.

"The tracking and management mechanism can help track the source of medicines in a short time in case of drug misuse," said Tong.

"Remote visits" are available at all wards, enabling families of patients to follow the treatment procedures of their loved ones via cellphones. The practice also eases their worries.

Above each bed, there is an intelligent information display screen. Via it, bed-ridden patients can order meals and check prescription and payment with ease.

Based on medical treatment records, doctors can treat potential illnesses timely.

Paintings and colored drawings can be seen everywhere at the hospital, providing psychological comfort to patients.

The hospital even has a rehabilitation walking track for patients, the first of its kind inside a hospital in Shanghai.

The hospital said it will focus on differentiated medical treatment services, integration of medical treatment and health care and hierarchical diagnosis and treatment.

Patients will receive different services at different buildings to satisfy diversified treatment demands. Seniors with physical disabilities are also able to receive treatment at the hospital. The hospital will also provide chronic disease management services to nearby residents.