Baoxi livestreaming base has been established

A new livestreaming base was established in Qingpu District at the end of last month. The celebration ceremony was held at Huaxin E Link World industrial park.

The base was jointly forged by Taobao Live and Shanghai Baoxi Hub to build a high-standard makeup livestreaming program.

The hub integrates various resources including other hubs, platforms, merchants and anchors. Focusing on the supply of global goods and livestreaming services, the base provides livestreaming, training, marketing and broadcasting proxy services for global brand merchants in Shanghai.

The Shanghai Baoxi Hub has an integrated livestreaming chain, including a supply chain, warehousing and logistics, livestreamer training, content marketing and e-commerce operations.

On establishment, goals of "setting up in the Yangtze River Delta region, integrating the regional resources and completing the livestreaming ecology" were put forward.

Currently, the base mainly sells well-known cosmetics, while covering high-end clothing accessories, imported snacks, household appliances, as well as men's and women's underwear.

The base has attracted more than 85 brands and merchants and cooperated with over 200 Taobao livestreamers.