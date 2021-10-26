﻿
Feature / District

Baoxi livestreaming base has been established

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  14:06 UTC+8, 2021-10-26       0
A new livestreaming base was established in Qingpu District at the end of last month. The celebration ceremony was held at Huaxin E Link World industrial park.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  14:06 UTC+8, 2021-10-26       0

A new livestreaming base was established in Qingpu District at the end of last month. The celebration ceremony was held at Huaxin E Link World industrial park.

The base was jointly forged by Taobao Live and Shanghai Baoxi Hub to build a high-standard makeup livestreaming program.

The hub integrates various resources including other hubs, platforms, merchants and anchors. Focusing on the supply of global goods and livestreaming services, the base provides livestreaming, training, marketing and broadcasting proxy services for global brand merchants in Shanghai.

The Shanghai Baoxi Hub has an integrated livestreaming chain, including a supply chain, warehousing and logistics, livestreamer training, content marketing and e-commerce operations.

On establishment, goals of "setting up in the Yangtze River Delta region, integrating the regional resources and completing the livestreaming ecology" were put forward.

Currently, the base mainly sells well-known cosmetics, while covering high-end clothing accessories, imported snacks, household appliances, as well as men's and women's underwear.

The base has attracted more than 85 brands and merchants and cooperated with over 200 Taobao livestreamers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     