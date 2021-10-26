﻿
Feature / District

It's time to welcome the season for hairy crabs

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  14:07 UTC+8, 2021-10-26       0
With the coming of the best season for tasting hairy crabs, Qingpu District has welcomed the harvest period for crabs now.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  14:07 UTC+8, 2021-10-26       0
It's time to welcome the season for hairy crabs
Zhang Qiang / Ti Gong

A farmer holds two hairy crabs as the best season for tasting crabs has come.

With the coming of the best season for tasting hairy crabs, Qingpu District has welcomed the harvest period for crabs now.

At the Shanghai Zhufeng Aquaculture Cooperative in Qingpu, farmer Zhu Feng said this year's hairy crabs were developing well.

"Hairy crabs are growing better this year than in previous years," he said. "There are almost no dead crabs, and their shedding progress is good."

At present, the hairy crab's fourth shedding period has ended, and the crustaceans are entering the fattening stage before hitting the market.

Generally, the larger the size of the crab, the later its final shed will come. After the last shedding in August, the crab needs a period to grow fatter with crab roe, so crabs will take a long time to grow well.

"They are big, and some are expected to grow to about 250 grams in one month," said Zhu.

At the side of the crab pond, the farmer pulled up the ground cage and grabbed a few big ones, each of which were waving their claws, full of energy.

Female crabs have hit the market now and male crabs in mid-November.

Crab farmers say they now feed hairy crabs with fresh spiral shells which can not only provide good food sources for them but also purify water quality.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     