It's time to welcome the season for hairy crabs

Zhang Qiang / Ti Gong

With the coming of the best season for tasting hairy crabs, Qingpu District has welcomed the harvest period for crabs now.

At the Shanghai Zhufeng Aquaculture Cooperative in Qingpu, farmer Zhu Feng said this year's hairy crabs were developing well.

"Hairy crabs are growing better this year than in previous years," he said. "There are almost no dead crabs, and their shedding progress is good."

At present, the hairy crab's fourth shedding period has ended, and the crustaceans are entering the fattening stage before hitting the market.

Generally, the larger the size of the crab, the later its final shed will come. After the last shedding in August, the crab needs a period to grow fatter with crab roe, so crabs will take a long time to grow well.

"They are big, and some are expected to grow to about 250 grams in one month," said Zhu.

At the side of the crab pond, the farmer pulled up the ground cage and grabbed a few big ones, each of which were waving their claws, full of energy.

Female crabs have hit the market now and male crabs in mid-November.

Crab farmers say they now feed hairy crabs with fresh spiral shells which can not only provide good food sources for them but also purify water quality.