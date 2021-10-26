Qingpu racks up achievements to keep development on fast track

The development of Qingpu District is on the fast track, and it is turning into a world-class lake district.

The development of Qingpu District is on the fast track, and it is turning into a world-class lake district. The area circling Dianshan Lake is the "green core" of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

Several projects, such as the second phase of Yuandang ecological banks and the demonstration zone's planning and exhibition center, are proceeding smoothly. Construction on the west extension of Metro Line 17 and Liantang Station on Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong Railway have started.

A hundred and thirty fund enterprises have settled in the Yangtze River Delta demonstration financial industry park.

The Yangtze River Delta Region (Shanghai) Intelligent Internet Hospital has started operation, and Qingpu Campus of Shanghai Lansheng Fudan Middle School and Qingpu Branch of Fudan University's Gynecology and Obstetrics Hospital will soon go into operation. An international CBD will be built in east Qingpu.

Eyeing the opportunities of the China International Import Expo and Hongqiao Business District, Qingpu has been actively monitoring the spillover effect of CIIE.

A program on sustainable procurement by the United Nations and international organizations has been launched, and the Hongqiao International MICE Industry Park was established, turning Shanghai into the hub of MICE industry.

Qingpu New City, which is among "Five New Cities" Shanghai is developing, is in full swing and will be turned into an open and innovative region.

Construction of the Shanghai-Suzhou-Jiaxing inter-city line, Jiading-Qingpu-Songjiang-Jinshan city express, and a comprehensive transfer transportation hub of Metro Line 17 will be accelerated.

The west extension project of Songze Elevated Road will open to traffic by year end.

In recent years, Qingpu has spared no effort to boost its green innovative development.

A CBD area in Qingpu New City covering 6.5 square kilometers will include a comprehensive development complex, a headquarters corridor, a riverfront belt and central park along Shangda River and a university science and technology park.

Five industry parks covering 17.4 square kilometers are also on the agenda, covering life science, artificial intelligence, digital information, hydrogen energy and new materials.

A digital economic belt is being formed and will coordinate with Zhangjiang Life Science City and cities in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The district will step up efforts to develop into a hub for the dual circulation strategy and create a top-class industry highland and promote digital transformation targeting low-carbon, intelligence and resilience.