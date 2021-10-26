﻿
Sports and recreation within easy reach

In Jing'an, sports and cultural venues are on the doorstep with 663 community fitness areas, 33 walking and jogging paths, 25 ball game courts and four district-owned stadiums.
In Jing'an, sports and cultural venues are also on the doorstep.

The district has 663 community fitness areas, 33 walking and jog ging paths, 25 ball game courts and four district-owned stadiums. There are also 12 fitness clubs built by authorities for residents to work out at low prices, 48 fitness venues built in office buildings and seven such venues built for senior residents. Here, everyone can find a sports venue within a 15-minute walk.

In the past five years, Jing'an has renovated its district cultural center and Hubei Cinema, introduced the Shanghai Min sheng Art Museum, built two new community cultural activities centers and added seven 24-hour self-service libraries.

It has also made QR codes for 222 historical buildings in the district, allowing people to scan the QR code to learn the stories behind the buildings.


Street art is also booming in the district, from music, comedy to acrobatics performances.

On October 9, the seventh Shanghai Street Art Festival kicked off at the Daning Music Square. Sixteen street artists were named as "city artists" who also lead teams of other artists in performances on stages in different corners of the city.

Source: SHINE
