Qingpu New City on the fast track to become a lakeside paradise in the Delta region

The Qingpu New City is emerging along Dianshan Lake as a beautiful new suburban lakeside paradise for industry and residents alike.

Qingpu New City is emerging along Dianshan Lake as a beautiful new suburban lakeside paradise for industry and residents alike and where residents, architecture and nature coexist harmoniously.

The new area will be developed into a gate of Shanghai, a key area in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, and a hub of the delta region with regional competitiveness, global appeal, vitality, and a blend of ancient Jiangnan (south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) flavor and modern style.

Qingpu New City, with an area of 92 square kilometers, is bordered by the Laotongbo Pond in the east, G50 Expressway in the south, the east bank of Dianshan Lake in the west and S26 Expressway in the north. The area aims to have 550,000 permanent residents by 2025 and 650,000 by 2035.

Now, at the center of two national initiatives – the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone and China International Import Expo in Qingpu – the Qingpu New City is expected to be a forward-looking region representing Qingpu District.

The new city will be an area embodying profound history and culture and also a highly livable city at the forefront of green and innovative development. The blueprint highlights a central business district plus urban renewal plans, a future new city model area and an industrial innovation park.

A central park featuring Jiangnan-style landscaping will be built, and conservation projects for the Qingpu laochengxiang, or "old town," rivers and residences are underway.

A number of waterfront cultural spaces with diversified functions will be created, enabling people to experience the most authentic Jiangnan flavor.

The Yangtze River Delta Art Center will be built in the new city. The art center will have two theaters with a total of 1,700 seats and an 800-seat music hall.

A central business district covering 6.5 square kilometers will be built in the new city along with a digital economic belt along G50 Expressway.

Based on industrial parks such as Shixi Software Information Park and BeiDou West Hongqiao Base, the new city will step up the development of digital industries such as electronic information manufacturing, software and information services, and artificial intelligence, and beef up the application of big data, cloud computing and the Internet of Things.

A number of industrial parks centering on Qingpu's strongest industries, such as hydrogen energy, AI and digital information, will be developed in the new city, displaying its "innovative core."

Flourishing on water

Qingpu's development is closely linked with water.



A lakeside park project, covering about 24 square kilometers and surrounded by four rivers totaling 21 kilometers, is located at the core area of Qingpu New City.

It features a 43-kilometer greenway along the water, nearly 201 hectares of riverfront spaces, sports venues, cycling and walking tracks, resting places and libraries.

The Water City Gate from ancient times has been replicated as a part of the park, showing the district's profound culture of waterways and water-based transportation.

Xue Chunrong, a resident living at the Qinghuxuan residential complex in Zhaoxiang Town, enjoys the park. He visits the park almost every day, just a few minutes' walk from his home.

"In the past, the area was deserted and dirty, and now it has taken on a brand-new look," said 71-year-old Xue. "It is beautiful in every season."

Happy community

But that's not all.



In Qingpu New City, a happy community is growing.

"Communities bear the expectations of residents for a high-quality life, and the new city aims to be a good example of the practice toward that goal," said Zhu Jiajun, director of the research department of Qingpu District.

In the future, communities in the new city will become service complexes integrating government affairs services, meal service for elderly residents, day care, medical treatment, culture and leisure, express delivery and activities for children with a digital approach.

These services will be available on an on-demand basis for residents.

New industries attracted

The enchanting scenery of Qingpu New City is being turned into productivity.



SPH Xing Ling Sci and Tech Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, one of the most representative biomedical companies in the new city, has been on the growth track since 2013.

Construction of a new production base has started in Qingpu New City. The base, covering about 4.29 hectares of land with a total investment of 580 million yuan (US$90.88 million) can satisfy the company's manufacturing demands for the next seven years.

A large number of leading domestic and international biomedical companies have gathered in the new city, which will form one of the industrial clusters that are in total worth 100 billion yuan between 2021 and 2025, and Qingpu New City has created a good environment for innovation and entrepreneurship.