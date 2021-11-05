﻿
G60 High-Tech Corridor achievements highlighted

Qian Tong Zhou Dandan
  16:06 UTC+8, 2021-11-05       0
Nine cities under the G60 High-Tech Corridor initiative have set up 14 industrial alliances and 11 industrial cooperation demonstration parks, contributing a total output of more than 3.2 trillion yuan (US$496 billion) in 2020, this was revealed at a conference on the development of the corridor held in Songjiang District recently.

As an important part of the integrated high-quality development of the Yangtze River Delta region and the national 14th Five-Year (2021-25) Plan, the G60 High-Tech Corridor focuses on advanced manufacturing industry clusters such as integrated circuits, artificial intelligence and biomedicine.

In recent years, industrial clusters have continuously improved, and the successive establishment of industrial alliances and industrial demonstration parks has played an important role in promoting the coordinated development of the industrial chains.

"An ecosystem has been set up among companies in our alliance and between the alliances. Benefiting a lot from collaboration and innovation, everyone has a good connection and interaction between the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain," said Tan Huming, deputy secretary-general of the New Material Industry Technology Innovation Alliance.

The alliance was set up in November 2018. It is the first industrial alliance established in the G60 High-Tech Corridor. At present, it has 83 members.

"Especially when encountering industry problems and difficulties, enterprises in the nine cities can work together and appeal to relevant departments to help solve the problems on the track of enterprise development," Tan recalled.

From April to August this year, the cost of raw materials more than tripled, which put considerable pressure on enterprises.

"Under this situation, 49 enterprises in our nine cities joined hands to present this difficulty to relevant government departments, and finally solved it jointly. The rise in raw material prices has been curbed, the interests of our industry and enterprises are protected, and the sound development of the entire industry is also shielded," Tan added.

From January to August this year, the regional GDP of the nine cities was 3.54 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 13.75 percent, and the growth rate was higher than that of the country average and the Yangtze River Delta region. A total of 1,066 key industrial projects were started with a total investment of 611.7 billion yuan. And the number of high-tech enterprises has reached over 29,000.

"We will further establish and improve the internal management mechanism of each alliance, and support the nine city governments to issue supportive policies related to the alliance and park construction," an official from the joint office of G60 High-Tech Corridor said.

"At the same time, in response to the needs of the alliance and parks, we will take the lead in organizing various activities and set up a platform to provide capital, talent and other essential resources for enterprises in the alliances by taking advantage of the financial service centers, cloud computing and expertise from advisory committees."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
